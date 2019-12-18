Charnock Richard pub blaze under police investigation

A popular pub and carvery in Charnock Richard caught fire in the early hours of this morning (December 18).



Fire crews from Leyland, Preston, Chorley, Skelmersdale and Greater Manchester were mobilised after a fire broke out at the Bowling Green pub in Preston Road at 3.40am.

Police and fire crews respond to a fire at the Bowling Green pub in Preston Road, Charnock Richard this morning (December 18)

A total of six engines and the Aerial Ladder Platform from Hyndburn were continuing to fight the fire at 7.30am.

No injuries have been reported.

A 4X4 car, parked at the rear of the pub, has also been completely destroyed by fire.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire began on the ground floor of the pub, which is owned by Joseph Holt brewery.

Six fire engines from across Lancashire and Greater Manchester responded to the fire at 3.40am this morning (December 18)

Lancashire Police confirmed it will be working alongside the fire service to investigate how the fire started.

A spokesman said: "Four firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used two hose reels and a triple extension ladder to bring the fire under control alongside the Aerial Ladder Platform.

"There were no casualties reported."

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, say Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

"Firefighters are still in attendance using a thermal imaging camera to monitor the scene and check for any signs of fire spread.

"An investigation into the fire will be carried out as soon as possible."

Joseph Holt said the pub is expected to reopen as normal tomorrow (Thursday, December 19).

Paul Longmire, head of PR & Marketing at Joseph Holt, said: "We are currently working with the local authorities and fire crews to determine the cause of the fire which started on Wednesday morning.

A 4X4 car was found completely destroyed by fire at the rear of the pub

"No one was injured and we would like to extend our thanks to all our customers and local residents who have sent their support following the event.

"The Bowling Green is due to re-open the pub on Thursday, December 19 and any customers with Christmas Day and Festive bookings will not be affected."

It has not been established whether the fire originated with the 4X4 car or inside the pub