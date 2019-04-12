Children at Nature Trail Nursery in Whittle le Woods raise funds for alder Hey Children's Hospital in memory of girl born with half a heart

Youngsters at a nursery school were more than happy to eat cakes to raise funds in memory of young tot who died of heart complications.

Members of Nature Trail Nursery,in Whittle-le-Woods, handed over £140 from the proceeds of a bake sale to Oli the Elephant, the Alder Hey Children’s Hospital mascot.

Lilly-Anna Forrest

The fund-raiser was in memory of Lilly-Anna Forrest, of Ashton, who died in May 2017, aged two.

She was born with hypo plastic left heart syndrome and despite two open heart operations, she was too weak to survive.

Her cousin, two-year-old Lyndon Forrest, attends the nursery and staff and children wanted to get show their support.

Lilly-Anna’s mum, Donna, 29, said: “It is wonderful the nursery has got involved to help raise money and keep Lilly-Anna’s memory alive.

“Alder Hey is a fantastic hospital and so it is great money is being raised to give other children like Lilly-Anna a chance.

“We have been doing fund-raisers ourselves since Lilly-Anna passed away. We organised a charity walk which Lilly-Anna was supposed to join in back in 2017. She passed away a few days before so the walk was for her.

“Lyndon knows all about Lilly-Anna and recognises pictures of her, so it is nice he helped to raise money in her memory.”