Children in Need 2018: Health walk in Cuerden Valley Park

Children in Need’s Pudsey Bear waved a group of ramblers off as they walked their way raise more than £600.

The five-kilometre walk was held in Cuerden Valley Park near Bamber Bridge to raise funds for the BBC’s charity and those taking part donated £3.

People of all ages were surprised and delighted to find Pudsey Bear waving from the veranda of the visitor centre as they set off on their way.

Cuerden Valley Park’s education officer, Clare Thompson set up the Ramble after seeing the idea on the BBC’s Countryfile programme, which encouraged people to arrange rambles to raise funds for Children in Need.

She said: “When I saw the programme I immediately thought that Cuerden Valley Park was an ideal place to hold a ramble.

“It’s lovely at this time of year with all the autumn colours and I knew that the park’s team of health walk leaders would help the event to run smoothly.

“They were all so willing to help and set up a route that was varied and interesting that showed off the beauty of the park.

“From the great feedback we’ve received everyone that joined in enjoyed the ramble.

“From their donations and the sale afterwards of donated cakes and hot drinks from Cuerden View Cafe, we raised more than £600. It was a brilliant community event involving our staff and volunteers and I can’t thank everyone enough for making it possible”.

Health Walks in Cuerden Valley Park set off from the Visitor Centre, Berkeley Drive Carpark, at 10am on Tuesdays and Thursdays.