Chorley and Leyland court listings - Tuesday April 9 2019

Here is a list of cases involving people from Chorley and Leyland.

Gareth William Thomas Hopkins, 33, of Queensway, Leyland, was fined £660 by Preston magistrates for driving without insurance and a licence. He had to pay £66 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His record was endorsed with eight points. The offence happened on Preston’s Ringway, on August 3.

Damon Patrick Holding, 23, of Milton Road, Chorley, was given a community order by Preston magistrates for driving a vehicle whilst disqualified and without insurance. He had to pay £500 costs and £85 victim surcharge. He was also disqualified from driving for 18 months. The offence happened in Preston Road, Coppull, on August 8. His record was endorsed.

Gavin Brown, 37, of Kennett Drive, Leyland, was given a conditional discharge for three months for travelling on a train without a ticket. He had to pay £4.60 compensation and £100 court costs. The offence happened in Leyland on October 29.

Aaron James Sinclair, 23, of Tay Mews, Leyland, was given a conditional discharge for three months for travelling on a train without a ticket. He had to pay £10.20 compensation, £20 victim surcharge and £100 court costs. The offence happened in Chorley on October 5.

James Paul Whiteside, 32, of Clayton Avenue, Leyland, was fined £180 for failing to give information about the driver of a vehicle, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. He had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His record was endorsed with six points. The offence happened on September 26.

Hilary Margaret Stone, 43, of Woodlands Meadow, Chorley, was disqualified from driving for 28 months for being over the legal drink drive limit. She had to pay £200 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Her record was endorsed. The offence happened in Clifford Street, Chorley, on February 26.

Read more: https://www.chorley-guardian.co.uk/news/crime