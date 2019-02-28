Chorley Court Listings - March 5 2019

Here is a summary of cases involving people from Leyland and Chorley.

Joseph Ellis Lyth, 20, of Yarrow Close, Croston, was disqualified from driving for 13 months by Chorley magistrates for driving whilst under the influence of alcohol. He also had to pay £130 fine and £30 victim surcharge. His driving record was endorsed. The offence happened in Ormskirk on July 11.

Craig Taylor, 38, of Collingwood Road, Chorley, was fined £40 by Preston magistrates for using a phone whilst driving. He had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. The offence happened in Eaves Lane, Chorley, on June 29. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Johnathan Green, 18, of Mill Lane, Leyland, was given a community order with rehabilitation for attempting to possess indecent images of children. He also had to pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 court costs and £80 fine. The offences were between August 19 and 22.

Sidney Jake Watkinson, 22, of Queensway, Leyland, was fined £106 by Preston magistrates for assaulting a woman. He had to pay £100 compensation and £85 court costs. The offence happened in Preston on November 1.

Vinay Mistry, 40, of Spinners Court, Buckshaw Village, was fined £331 by Preston magistrates for driving at a speed exceeding the legal 30mph limit. He also had to pay £33 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His record was endorsed with six points. The offence happened in Blackpool on April 4.

Ryan Finch, 33, Fielden Street, Chorley, was given a community order by Preston magistrates for assaulting a man. He was also fined £833 for stealing £55 from him. He was also in possession of cannabis. He had to pay £85 court costs. The offence happened in Chorley on March 31.

