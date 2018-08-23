Chorley Court Listings - Tuesday August 28 2018

Here is a summary of cases at Preston Magistrates' Court involving people from Chorley and Leyland.

Mr Jordan James Carroll, 20, of Alder Close, Leyland, was disqualified from driving for 12 months by Preston magistrates for driving whilst having levels of a controlled drug which exceeding specified limit in his system. He also had to pay £250 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His record was endorsed. The offence happened in Moss Side Way, Leyland, on April 7.

Jordan Paul Tilling, 20, of Broadfield Drive, Leyland, was disqualified from driving for 12 months by Preston magistrates for driving whilst under the influence of cannabis. He had to pay £250 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His driving record was endorsed. The offence happened in Broadgate, Preston, on March 31.

Craig John Watkinson, 34, of Meadow Street, Leyland, was given a community order with a curfew by Preston magistrates for five counts of stealing vodka from Morrisons, in Leyland. He had to pay £389 compensation. The offences happened March 30, May 5, 18, 22, and 24.

Catherine Bethell, 48, of Foxglove Drive, Whittle-le-Woods, was given a 18-week prison sentence, suspended for two years, for driving whilst under the influence of alcohol. She also had to pay £180 fine, £115 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. She was also disqualified from driving for 36 months and her record was endorsed. The offence happened in Foxglove Drive on July 4.

Carl Dickinson, 48, of Dickens Road, Coppull, was given a conditional discharge for two years by Preston magistrates for using threatening words or behaviour. He had to pay £20 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. He was also given a restraining order. The offence happened in Chorley on June 3.