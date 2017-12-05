Chorley Court Listings - Tuesday December 2017

Here is a summary of cases involving people from Chorley and Leyland at Preston Magistrates' Court.

Anna Marie Shaw, 32, of Grimes Street, Chorley, was given a community order with a drink rehabilitation requirement for causing criminal damage. On November 11 she damaged a car and a house window in Preston. Preston magistrates also ordered her to pay £100 each to the two victims. She also had to pay £85 court costs and £85 victim surcharge.

Darren Keith Marsh, 28, of Peacock Hall Road, Leyland, was given a 26-week sentence, suspended for 18 months for harassing a woman, causing her to fear violence. He also has a restraining order. Preston magistrates also ordered him to pay £115 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. The offence happened between October 29 and November 8.

Marcus Hall, 26, of Chelmsford Place, was given a community order with an electronic tag for four weeks after admitting stealing £370 from Donna Franklin. Preston magistrates also ordered him to pay £150 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. The offence happened on June 25 in Chorley.

Heather Jane Astley, 54, of Seymour Street, Chorley, was fined £660 by Preston magistrates for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. She also had to pay £66 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Her driving record was endorsed with six points. The offence happened in London Road, Preston, on June 6.

Jake Mannion, 21, of Towngate, Leyland, was fined £220 by Preston magistrates for travelling on a train without paying £3.70 fare. He also had to pay £30 victim surcharge, £150 court costs and £3.70 compensation. The offence happened on June 7.