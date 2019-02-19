Chorley Court Listings - Tuesday February 19, 2019

Here is a summary of cases involving people from Chorley and Leyland.

Terry Thompson, 33, of NFA, was given a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, for trespassing on a railway at Euxton Railway Station. He was also given a drug rehabilitation requirement and ordered to pay £300 compensation. The offence happened on January 5.

Kelsey Beaumont, 30, of Moor Road, Chorley, was given a community order with a curfew by Preston magistrates, for assaulting a woman. He also had to pay £85 victim surcharge and £200 court costs. The offence happened on April 29 last year.

Croline Lea, 37, of The Crescent, Chorley, was disqualified from driving for 28 months for driving whilst under the influence of alcohol. She was given a community order and had to pay £85 court costs and £85 victim surcharge. Her record was endorsed. The offence happened in Preston Road, Chorley, on December 8.

Brian Baker, 74, of Glover Road, Coppull, was had to pay £650 court costs after he was found guilty of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, causing harassment, alarm or distress. He had to pay £120 fine and £30 victim surcharge. The offence happened in Chorley on July 28.

Paul Bell, 57, of Windermere Avenue, Farington, was disqualified from driving for 18 months for driving whilst under the influence of alcohol. He also had to pay £507 fine, £50 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His record was endorsed. The offence happened in Towngate, Leyland, on December 22.

John William Newby, 59, of Starkie Street, Leyland, was disqualified from driving for 17 months for driving whilst under the influence of alcohol. He had to pay £253 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. His record was endorsed. The offence happened in Worden Lane, Leyland, on December 21.

Read more: https://www.chorley-guardian.co.uk/news/crime