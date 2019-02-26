Chorley Court Listings - Tuesday, February 26 2019

Here is a summary of cases involving people from Chorley and Leyland.

Lee Adam Montague, 24, of Gillibrand Walks, Chorley, was given a community order with a curfew for two counts of stealing patio chairs from Asda. He had to pay £212.50 compensation. The offences happened on August 7 and 9 at Asda, in Chorley.

Laura Jane Bass, 27, of Granville Road, Chorley, was disqualified from driving for 17 months for driving whilst under the influence of alcohol. She had to pay £276 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Her record was endorsed. The offence happened in Clifford Street, Chorley, on Christmas Day.

Sam Kenneth Jackson, 22, of Byron Crescent, Coppull, was given a community order with unpaid work for failing to disclose the fact he was living with his partner as husband and wife to claim Universal Credit between July 13 2015 and September 5 2017. He had to pay £85 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Lee Martin Innes, 42, of Meadow Close, Coppull, was fined 507 for being in charge of a car when under the influence of alcohol. He had to pay £50 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His record was endorsed with 10 points, The offence happened at Rivington Services on December 23.

Geraldine Benson, 41, of Balshaw Road, Leyland, was fined £108 for stealing items to the value of £194 from Morrisons in Leyland. She had to pay £194 compensation, £30 victim surcharge and £59 costs. The offence happened on April 11.

Josh Gray, 23, of Wyresdale Drive, Leyland, was give a community order with rehabilitation for driving whilst under the influence of a controlled drug. He was also charged with possessing cannabis. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months and his record endorsed. He had to pay £85 costs and £85 surcharge. It happened in Runshaw Hall Lane, Euxton, on August 18.

