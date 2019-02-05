Chorley Court Listings - Tuesday February 5 2019

Here is a summary of offences involving people from Leyland and Chorley.

Stephen Roy Bretherton, 28, of The Heyes, Clayton-le-Woods, was disqualified from holding a licence for 12 months for driving whilst under the influence of alcohol. He had to pay £375 fine, £37 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His record was endorsed. The offence happened in Turpin Green Lane, Leyland, on November 13.

Michael Casey, 36, of Folly Wood Drive, Chorley, was fined £710 by Preston magistrates for stealing groceries worth £309 from Tesco in Chorley. He had to pay £71 victim surcharge and £85 costs. The offence happened on November 9.

Michael Gary Christopher, 27, of Western Drive, Leyland, was given a conditional discharge for 12 months for damaging two vehicles. He had to pay £492 compensation, as well as £20 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. The offence happened on May 19.

Sarah Winstanley, 37, of Young Avenue, Leyland, was fined £660 by Preston magistrates for driving without insurance and a licence. She had to pay £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Her record was endorsed with eight points. The offence happened in Lancaster Lane, Leyland, on April 26.

Benjamin David Albrissi, 34, of Chapel Way, Coppull, was given a community order with unpaid work for driving whilst under the influence of alcohol. He had to pay £85 court costs and £85 victim surcharge. He was disqualified from driving for 23 months and his record has been endorsed. The offence happened in Clifford Street, Chorley, on November 10.

Jura Catherall, 26, of Merton Grove, Chorley, was given a community order with unpaid work for driving whilst under the influence of alcohol. She also had to pay £85 court costs and £85 victim surcharge. She was disqualified from driving for 36 months and her record has been endorsed. The offence happened on November 11.

