Chorley Court Listings - Tuesday January 1

Here is a summary of cases involving people from Chorley and Leyland

Dean Samouelle, 30, of Bramley Drive, Eccleston, was fined £660 by Chorley magistrates for driving without due care and attention.

He also had to pay £66 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His record was endorsed with nine points. The offence happened in Leyland Lane, Leyland, on March 3 last year.

Louise Hilton, 44, of Stoneyhurst, Chorley, was given a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement by Preston magistrates for four counts of aiding and abetting someone to steal alcohol and food from supermarkets.

She had to pay £292 compensation and £85 court costs. The offences happened in Sainsbury’s, Bamber Bridge, on October 27; Asda, Clayon Green on October 26 and November 7 and Tesco, in Chorley, on November 5.

Brian Ross Holmes, 27, of Southside, Euxton, was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison, suspended for 24 months, for assaulting a woman. He also had to pay £200 compensation. He was given a restraining order by Preston magistrates and has to undertake a rehabilitation programme. The offence happened in Chorley on September 13.

Kelsey Jadeine Balbi, 23, of Hindley Street, Chorley, was fined £180 by Preston magistrates, for driving without valid insurance. She had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.he offence happened in George Street, Chorley, on April 25.

Arben Dinlla, 45, of Wymundsley, Chorley, was fined £365 by Preston magistrates for driving without a licence and valid insurance. He also had to pay £85 court costs and £36 victim surcharge. His driving record was endorsed with six points. The offence happened in Great Meadow, Chorley, on May 2.

