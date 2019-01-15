Chorley Court Listings - Tuesday January 15 2019

Here is a summary of cases involving people from Leyland and Chorley.

Clive Fraser-Bell, 50, of Hillside Crescent, Whittle-le-Woods, was given a 20-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months for driving whilst under the influence of alcohol and being on the road whilst unfit to drive through drink. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months and his record was endorsed. He had to pay £115 victim surcharge and £150 court costs. The offence happened in Golden Hill Lane, Leyland, on April 17.

David Stephen Woods, 35, of Steeley Lane, Chorley, was given a community order, with a rehabilitation requirement, by Preston magistrates for producing 23 plants of cannabis. He was fined £80 and had to pay £85 court costs, The offence happened on July 27.

Philip Alexander Newsham, 31 Devonshire Road, Chorley, was fined £200 by Preston magistrates for failing to produce a specimen when required by the police. He also had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His record was endorsed with 10 points. He was under a suspended sentence at the time but no further action was taken. The offence happened in Skelmersdale on August 17.

Jason Lee Sutton, 25, of Hollinshead Street, Chorley, was sent to prison for 18 weeks by Preston magistrates for assaulting a pregnant woman and a man and using a knife. He was given a three-week term for destroying a shed. He was given a restraining order. The offence happened on November 24 in Leyland.

Louis William Parker, 36, of The Martindales, Clayton-le-Woods, was given a community order with rehabilitation by Preston magistrates for assaulting a woman by beating and failing to surrender to custody while on bail. He had to pay £85 victim surcharge and £450 court costs. The offence happened in Leyland on August 13.

