Chorley Court Listings - Tuesday January 22 2019

Here is a summary of cases involving people from Leyland and Chorley

Liam Kevin Hughes, 31, of Meadow Street, Leyland, was given a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement for assaulting a police officer and damaging fairy lights. He had to pay £150 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. He was also given a restraining order. He was in breach of a conditional discharge. The offence happened on November 26.

Jack Elliott Smith, 28, of Westlands, Leyland, was disqualified from driving for 24 months by Preston magistrates for driving whilst under the influence of alcohol. He was given a community order with an electronic tag and had to pay £85 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His record was endorsed. The offence happened in Churchill, Leyland, on November 11.

Jake Cartwright, 21, of The Cherries, Euxton, was disqualified from driving for 20 months by Preston magistrates for driving whilst under the influence of alcohol. He had to pay £380 fine, £85 court costs and £38 victim surcharge. His driving record was endorsed. The offence happened in London Road, Preston, on November 9.

Susan Kane, 50, of Balshaw Lane, Euxton, was fined £120 by Preston magistrates for failing to provide a specimen for analysis when required by police. She also had to pay £85 court costs and £30 victim surcharge, Her record was endorsed with 10 points. The offence happened in Skelmersdale on November 8.

Matthew Swarbrick, 24, of Charles Crescent, Hoghton, was disqualified from driving for six months for driving whilst disqualified and without valid insurance. He also had to pay £185 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His record was endorsed. The offence happened in Ribble Hall Drive, Preston, on May 18.

