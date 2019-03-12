Chorley Court Listings - Tuesday March 12 2019

Here is a summary of court cases involving people from Chorley and Leyland.

Suli Marie Balgia, 30, of NFA, was sent to prison for eight weeks for assaulting a man. She was also sentenced to prison for six weeks concurrent for two counts of theft. She stole alcohol worth £259 from Asda, Leyland, on November 6 and alcohol worth £244 from Asda, in Chorley, on November 9. The assault happened in Leyland, on November 6.

Michelle Shirley, 42, of Langton Brow, Eccleston, was fined £220 by Preston magistrates for driving at a speed exceeding the legal 30mph limit. She had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court cases. Her driving record was endorsed with three points. The offence happened in Chorley Lane, Charnock Richard, on July 9.

Leonie Park, 28, of Darwin Park, Leyland, was fined £80 by Chorley magistrates for driving without due care and attention. She had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Her driving record was endorsed with five points. The offence happened in Preston Road, Leyland, on November 21 2017.

Jamie Joseph Lee, 32, of Mallard Close, Leyland, was fined £660 by Preston magistrates for driving without valid insurance. He had to pay £66 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. The offence happened in The Copse, Chorley, on July 4.

Craig Thompson, 32, of Perthshire Grove, Buckshaw Village, was given a community order with a curfew for breaking a molestation order by sending text messages. He had to pay £100 compensation, £85 court costs and £85 victim surcharge. The offence happened on June 21.

Stephen Cych, 41, of Golden Hill Lane, Leyland, was fined £250 for driving on the motorway without valid insurance. He had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs, His record was endorsed with six points. The offence happened on the M6 Northbound, near Garstang, on June 27.

Read more: https://www.chorley-guardian.co.uk/news/crime