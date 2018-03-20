Chorley court listings - Tuesday March 20 2018

Here is a list of court cases involving Chorley and Leyland residents at Preston Magistrates' Court.

Usman Iyaz Ahmed, 25, of Gaskell Street, Chorley, was disqualified from driving for 12 months after driving whilst under the influence of alcohol. Preston magistrates also ordered him to pay £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His driving record was endorsed. The offence happened in Scholes Bank, Horwich, on January 27.

Lee Bannister, 26, of Old Thorns Crescent, Buckshaw Village, was fined £220 by Preston magistrates for driving whilst using a mobile phone. He had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. His driving record was endorsed with six points. The offence happened in Stanifield Lane, Leyland, on August 24.

Shoab Desai, 34, of Victoria Street, Chorley, was fined £80 by Preston magistrates for driving at a speed exceeding the legal 30mph. He had to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge. The offence happened in London Road, Preston, on July 30. Driving record endorsed with four points.

Sharon Dobson, 50, of Babylon Lane, Heath Charnock, was fined £220 by Preston magistrates for driving at a speed exceeding the legal 30mph. She had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Driving record endorsed with three points. The offence happened in New Hall Lane, Preston, on July 31.

Casey Vardy, 29, of Denford Avenue, Leyland, was fined £220 for driving at a speed exceeding the legal 30mph. She had to pay £85 court costs and £30 surcharge. The offence happened in London Road, Preston, on July 30.

Shane Wright, 29, of Alma Row, Hoghton, was committed to prison for 18 weeks, suspended for 18 months, for assaulting a woman. He has a curfew and restraining order. He has to pay £300 compensation, £115 surcharge and £85 costs. The offence happened October 7.