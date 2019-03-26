Chorley Court Listings - Tuesday March 26 2019

Here is a summary of cases heard at Chorley Magistrates's Court.

Ellison Peprah-Frimpong, 40, of Pennine Road, Chorley, was fined £103 by Chorley magistrates for exceeding the legal speed of 30mph. He also had to pay £85 court costs and £30 victim surcharge. His record was endorsed with three points. The offence happened in London Road, Preston, on July 16.

Mark Anthony King, 53, of Cowling Road, Chorley, was fined £80 by Chorley magistrates for exceeding the legal 30mph limit. He also had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £50 court costs. His record was endorsed with four points. The offence happened in Liverpool Road, Rufford, on May 20.

A6 Motors Chorley, of Preston Road, Clayton-le-Woods, was fined £770 by Chorley magistrates for failing to give information relating to the driver who alleged to have been guilty of an offence. The firm had to pay £77 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. The offence happened on April 24.

Maria Slater, 34, of Bashall Grove, Farington, was fined £120 for driving without valid insurance. She also had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Her record was endorsed with six points. The offence happened in Woodville Street, Leyland, on July 19.

Patrick McDermott, 30, of Harestone Avenue, Chorley, was given a conditional discharge for six months for dropping a cigarette. He also had to pay £20 victim surcharge. It happened outside Johnsons Swimming School, in Blackburn Road, Darwen, on August 22.

Michaela June Tull, 29, of Holland House Way, Buckshaw Village, was fined £40 for driving at a speed exceeding the legal 30mph. She also had to pay £85 court costs and £30 victim surcharge. Her record was endorsed with three points. The offence happened in Park Road, Chorley, on July 17.

