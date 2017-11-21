Chorley court listings - Tuesday November 21 2017

Here is a summary of cases held at Chorley and Preston magistrates courts.

Jason Lee O’Rourke, 31, of Guernsey Avenue, Buckshaw Village, was ordered to pay £150 costs for assaulting a woman when he appeared at Chorley Magistrates’ Court. He also had to pay £50 compensation and £30 victim surcharge. The offence happened in Chorley on August 19.

Mark Gerald Pottinger, 42, of Ridge Road, Chorley, was fined £492 by Chorley magistrates for driving at a speed exceeding the legal 50mph. He also had to pay £85 court costs and £49 victim surcharge. His driving record was endorsed with six points. The offence happened in Golden Way, Penwortham, on August 22.

Gareth Unsworth, 38, of St Helens Road, Whittle-le-Woods, was fined £660 by Chorley magistrates for failing to give information relating to the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. He had to pay £85 court costs and £66 victim surcharge. He was disqualified from driving for six months and his record was endorsed with six points. The offence happened in Preston on May 16.

Darren Lee James Gough, 47, of The Avenue, Adlington, was bound over to the sum of £100 by Preston magistrates to keep the peace after an application was made where breach of the peace had been committed. The offence happened on November 10.

Gavin Lee Lewis, 39, of St Gregorys Place, Chorley, was sent to prison for 91 days for assaulting a woman. Preston magistrates also ordered him to pay £115 victim surcharge. The offence happened in Chorley on October 4 whilst he was under a conditional discharge.

Bryony Leigh Willan, 22, of Brighton Street, Chorley, was fined £60 by Preston magistrates for being drunk and disorderly in public - namely Fielden Street, Chorley. She had to pay £85 court costs and £30 victim surcharge. The offence happened on September 30.