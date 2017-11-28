Chorley Court Listings - Tuesday November 28 2017

Here is a summary of cases heard at Chorley and Preston magistrates' courts

Rebecca Taylor, 44, of Cross Street, Leyland, was fined £258 by Chorley magistrates for driving at a speed exceeding the legal 30mph. She also had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Her driving record was endorsed with six points. The offence happened in Stanfield Lane on September 9.

Oliver Antony Bates, 33, of Leyland Lane, Leyland, was disqualified from driving for six months by Chorley magistrates for driving at a speed exceeding the legal 30mph. He had to pay £220, £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His driving record was endorsed with six points. The offence happened in London Road, Preston, on April 15.

John Edward Evans, 47, of Spendmore Lane, Coppull, was ordered to pay £500 compensation by Preston magistrates for assaulting a man. He was given a conditional discharge for 12 months and had to pay £20 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. The offence happened on August 10.

Nathan Joseph Harrison, 25, of Regent Road, Chorley, was sent to prison for seven weeks for two counts of assaulting a woman and causing criminal damage by damaging clothes and fixtures to the value of £1,500. Preston magistrates also ordered him to pay £100 compensation and £115 victim surcharge. The offences happened on October 1.

Paul McKenna, 55, of Church Hill, Whittle-le-Woods, was fined £145 by Preston magistrates for failing to tax his car. He had to pay £85 court costs and £55 vehicle excise back duty. The offence happened on June 1.

Sharon Miller, 48, of Cotswold Road, Chorley, was given a conditional discharge for 12 months by Preston magistrates for stealing wine, ham and beer from The Co-Op, in Chorley. She had to pay £20 victim surcharge, £17.50 compensation and £85 costs. The offence happened on April 12.