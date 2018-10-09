Chorley Court Listings - Tuesday October 9 2018

Here is a summary of cases involving people from Chorley and Leyland.

Phillip Lomax, 42, of no fixed abode, was fined £80 by Preston magistrates for assaulting a police officer and using threatening and abusive words. He also had to pay £30 victim surcharge. The offence happened in Chorley on August 3.

Nathan Scott Fulton, 22, of Barn Croft, Leyland, was given a community order, with a rehabilitation requirement, for approaching a woman and shouting abuse when prohibited under a restraining order. He also had to pay £85 court costs and £85 victim surcharge, The offences happened between June 21 and July 1 in Leyland.

Jason Hotchkiss, 21, of Bannister Drive, Leyland, was disqualified from driving for six months by Preston magistrates for failing to stop following an accident. He was also charged with driving without a licence and insurance. He was fined £120 and had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. The offence happened in Dunkirk Lane, Leyland, on April 5.

Stuart Michael Holland, 21, of Arcon Road, Coppull, was fined £280 for assaulting a woman. He also had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. The offence happened in Chorley on June 24.

Brendan Agnew, 27, of Kirkby Avenue, Leyland, was fined £220 by Preston magistrates for driving at a speed exceeding the legal 30mph. He also had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His record was endorsed with three points. The offence happened in Preston Old Road, Blackburn, on January 20.

Gary Lewis Kenyon, 21, of Byron Crescent, Coppull, was fined £192 by Preston magistrates for driving without a valid licence and insurance. He also had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His record was endorsed with six points. The offence happened in Broadfield Drive, Leyland, on March 20.

Read more crime stories: https://www.chorley-guardian.co.uk/news/crime