Chorley FC's appeal to 'pack the park' ahead of season opener this Saturday

Chorley FC are encouraging supporters to get behind the Magpies and ‘pack the park’ ahead of the season’s opening game on Saturday.

After a whirlwind summer that included the resignation of chief executive Dave Riche and Jamie Vermiglio step into departing manager Matt Jansen’s shoes , one thing high on Vermiglio’s agenda is forming a deep connection between the team and fans.

Chorley FC V Clitheroe FC

The 36-year-old said: “We want a massive turnout for the game on Saturday and I’d encourage everyone to #PackThePark.

“For those who don’t know about us, we are a club that prides itself on passion, loyalty and grit.

“One thing we can’t guarantee is the result but I can guarantee that any player who wears our shirt will give their all for our badge and if they don’t, they won’t be here for long.

“Looking ahead we pride ourselves on working hard for the team and the supporters of our community club. We want success and we will do whatever we can to get it.”

The Mapies are at home on Saturday, playing host to York City in the first game of the Vanarama National League North season.

And to mark the kick off the non-league club are harnessing social media with their #PackThePark campaign to create the best atmosphere possible, showing the true community power that comes with non-league football.

Club commercial manager, Josh Vosper, said: “The first game of the season is always an exciting fixture and this will be no different.

“There’s been a lot of changes on and off the pitch, but our message to fans is simple - #PackThePark and get behind the lads.

“Chorley as a town is continuing to grow and we’d love to see new faces come down, show their support and join our Magpie Family.

“Over the years our fan base has significantly improved and that has been eclipsed with success in the dressing room.”

He added: “Historically, we have already witnessed bumper attendances, along with the atmosphere and the positive effect that has had on the team’s performance. Let’s do that again and start a new season in style with everyone backing us from start to finish.”

