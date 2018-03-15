Chorley Golf Club captains raise thousands for Chorley Hospital and Rosemere Cancer Foundation

Chemotherapy treatment at Chorley Hospital has been given a major boost following a local golf club’s record round of fund-raising activities in aid of a cancer charity.

Last year’s Captains at Chorley Golf Club - Geoff Charlson and Pauline Forshaw - chose Rosemere Cancer Foundation as their nominated charity, and after an intensive 12 months of events they were able to hand over a cheque for £14,550.

The golf club donation will go to the new chemotherapy unit at Chorley Hospital which complements the treatment provided at the Rosemere Cancer Centre at the Royal Preston Hospital.

This additional facility, which opened in July last year, is helping to treat more patients and reduce waiting times, as well as providing care closer to the homes of patients who live in the Chorley and South Ribble Area.

The money had been raised by a wide range of activities, including a fund-raising dinner and auction, a charity race night and a midsummer 72-hole golf challenge.

Individual support was also provided by Geoff’s youngest daughter Jessica Charlson, who completed the North West Tough Mudder endurance event, and his nephew Will Pollard who took part in the Brighton Half Marathon.

Pauline said: “It is very humbling for Geoff and I to have had such fantastic support over the past year, and we would like to pay tribute to club members and their family and friends for their generosity.”

Geoff added: “We’re very proud that the club has helped to increase awareness of this exceptionally good cause, whose work touches the lives of so many families in our area.”

Rebecca Hall, fund-raising co-ordinator, added: “We are very grateful for this donation from Chorley Golf Club, and would like to thank everyone involved in raising what is a huge amount of money. It will be put to very good use at the chemotherapy unit here in Chorley.”