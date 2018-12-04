Chorley man given OBE for services to the Royal Air Force

Former Chorley resident Matthew Peterson has been awarded an OBE for his services to the Royal Air Force.

The 40-year-old was given the honour by Prince William at Buckingham Palace.

He worked his way through the ranks at Chorley 92 Squadron Air Training Corps, to become Warrant Officer. He was selected to represent the UK in an ambassadorial role in the USA and learned to fly during this time at Salmesbury, in a Vigilant T1 (a form of glider).

Whilst at Durham, he joined the University Air Squadron at RAF Leeming and received the prestigious Battle of Britain trophy for his flying skill. He joined RAF Cranwell for flying training and then went onto RAF Linton on Ouse, eventually passing as a jet pilot.

Following further training in Canada he qualified to fly a single seat aircraft and was assigned to a Jaguar Squadron at RAF Leuchars and later at RAF Coltishall.

After the Jaguar was decommissioned, he was assigned to the Typhoon Squadron at RAF Coningsby and was promoted to Squadron Leader.

He now works for the RAF in a non-flying capacity in London and has recently been promoted to the rank of Group Captain.

His dad, David Peterson, said: “We are extremely proud of Matthew.”