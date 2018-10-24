Chorley man to complete six marathons for Myplace ecotherapy project

An NHS worker is on his way to completing six marathons this year to support an ecotherapy project.

Steve Tingle, of Chorley, has already undertaken five 26-mile runs and is gearing up for his final marathon in aid of Myplace, delivered by Lancashire Wildlife Trust in partnership with Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust.

The project promotes a natural way to wellbeing through engaging people in a diverse range of outdoor activities based on practical conservation work, wildlife walks, mindful environments, bushcraft and growing projects.

Steve Tingle, who works as Head of Operations for Children and Young People’s Wellbeing at Lancashire Care NHS Trust, said: “I am keen to highlight and promote a rounded approach to the health and wellbeing of young people and believe Myplace and similar schemes can complement clinical services such as those we provide in Children and Adolescent Mental Health (CAMHS) services. I am also a firm believer that the social contact young people have with other young people at schemes such as Myplace can be hugely beneficial in improving their wellbeing and mental health.

“Running is also a fantastic work/life balance and wellbeing activity for me. It has helped me manage my personal resilience and type 2 diabetes effectively. I started running about six years ago, initially doing about a mile and a half of walk, jog and walk.

“If I can inspire anyone else to take up running or some other wellbeing activity then that too would be great, so for me its also about how I can use my senior role in Lancashire Care NHS Trust to lead by example in a way that promotes wellbeing.”

Rhoda Wilkinson, Myplace coordinator at Lancashire Wildlife Trust, said: “The whole Myplace team have been really excited to follow Steve’s challenge. It is an amazing goal. He’s also chosen some beautiful routes as well that really highlight the wellbeing benefits of being outdoors in nature. £1,000 will provide a huge benefit to groups that we work with, enabling us to provide extra resources from bushcraft equipment, to timber for bird boxes and bee homes, to extra waterproofs that keep people loving the outdoors during the great British winter.”

So far, Steve has run five marathons at Liverpool Rock and Roll; Northumberland Coast; Salwick Schorcher; Chester and Lancaster and is deciding where to finish his challenge in the next few months.

Steve is now more than half way to reaching his £1,000 goal.

To support Steve Tingle and his efforts to raise money for the Myplace project visit http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/steve-tingle.

