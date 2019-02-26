Chorley Mayor is facing her fear of flying by going up in a microlight airplane for Derian House

Chorley Mayor Margaret Lees has agreed to go above and beyond to support children with life limiting conditions.

The 70-year-old is going up in a microlight airplane to raise money for the children and young people of Derian House.

Coun Lees is not only terrified of flying – normally needing medication from the doctor to even consider boarding a flight – but she is also petrified of heights.

She said: “When I was approached about raising money for my charities by taking a microlight flight, I was struck dumb.

“Then out of my mouth came the sound ‘yes, go on then’. I couldn’t believe I had agreed as I also have a real fear of heights. I must be totally insane. But if this can raise funds for

Derian House – a fantastic local charity – then as the First Citizen of Chorley, I will do it.”

The flight had been pencilled-in for a number of months, but Councillor Lees received a surprise phone call today (Tuesday, February 26) to say the flight would have to take place

tomorrow (Wednesday, February 27) before the perfect weather conditions change.

The Mayor will fly from St Michael’s airfield near Garstang and will be airborne at 1,500ft for around 40 minutes.

Pilot Terry Cook said: “We will spend some time admiring the Lancashire countryside and if the Mayor wants, she can 'have a go' at the controls. The XAir is docile and stable and there is nothing the Mayor could do from which I cannot recover.”

The Mayor’s fundraising total currently stands at £645 and she really wants to make it to £1,000 to fly.

Can you help? Visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/margaret-lees1