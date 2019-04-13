Chorley mobile hairdresser wins big at the English Hair and Beauty Awards

A Chorley hairdresser has been honoured with a prestigious gong at the English Hair and Beauty Awards.

Kelly Beesley, who runs Hair and Beauty by Kelly, won the mobile hairdresser of the year category at the event held at The Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel.

Kelly said: “I am so happy to have been nominated, never mind actually win the award.

“Everyone works so hard and is so deserving of the honour, but to be the one who won means the world to me.”

A spokesman for the English Hair and Beauty Awards 2019 said: “It was undoubtedly a great evening reflecting the talent and style that flow in England.

“The awards aimed to recognise true specialists who provide services that are second to no-one and offer an exceptional experience to clients who visit their salon to relax, be pampered and revitalise themselves.

“We would like to congratulate all finalists and winners for keeping the nation glowing and being role- models for having the customer satisfaction as top priority in their business.”

The awards celebrate the work of hair stylists, nail technicians, colourists, beauty specialists and make-up artists who are at the forefront of the industry.

Guests also helped to raise thousands of pounds for the award’s official charity partner, Make A Wish Foundation UK, which grants treats and wishes for children with life limiting or terminal illnesses.