Chorley Pilates raises hundreds for Comic Relief

Energetic participants raised more than £800 for Comic Relief by taking part in a 12-hour pilatesathon.

The fund-raiser was organised by Sarah Hunter, who runs Chorley Pilates, in Clarence Street.

She said: “I still have some money to come in, but we raised between £800 and £900, which is more than I expected.

“We had a brilliant day. Some people came in for an hour and some did three. I was there for all 12 hours so I was a bit achy afterwards. We finished at 10pm with a big cheer and Prosecco.”

