Chorley woman representing Slimming World in the London Marathon

A slimming consultant who lost 10 stone will be representing Slimming World in its national team to take on the London Marathon.



Hayley Farnworth, of Chorley, will join 10 other slimmers as the official golden Slimming World marathon team, in celebration of its 50th year.

They will be running for Cancer Research UK and the Irish Cancer Society to increase awareness of how keeping a healthy weight can reduce the risk of developing some types of cancer.

Hayley Farnworth before she lost weight

Supporting the charities is particularly important to Hayley, having lost friends and family members to cancer, as well as having friends who are currently receiving treatment.

The 45-year-old joined the Coppull Slimming World group, weighing 20st 6lb, in January 2011 after she fell over at the supermarket and couldn’t pull herself up again.

Having been overweight her whole life and gaining more weight when she had her three children, she suffered from sore knees and poor mobility.

Hayley, who is now 10st 6lb, said: “I can’t believe I’m running the London Marathon.

“Losing weight hasn’t just changed my life, it has given me the power to create the life I was always meant to have. My health has really improved and my mental health is cared for. To be running the big one this year – especially in Slimming World’s golden birthday year - is a dream come true.”

Hayley began following the Food Optimising healthy eating plan and discovered a love for cooking.

As she got more active, she started following Slimming World’s Body Magic activity programme, which helps slimmers take small steps towards a more active lifestyle.

Hayley continues: “There’s no way I’d have lost 10st or be running the marathon without the support of my group. They’ve been really generous in sponsoring me and I know they’ll be cheering me on.”

Hayley is so grateful for her journey, she became a Slimming World Consultant in January 2016, running her own groups in Chorley and Coppull.

She has also been named a National Finalist for Consultant Slimmer of the Year 2018.

Hayley has now completed numerous half marathons, and can’t wait to run her first marathon as part of the golden Slimming World team. She said: “It’s so special to be on the team in Slimming World’s 50th birthday year.

“I’m so much happier and healthier and by losing weight, I know I’ve reduced my chances of developing a range of health problems.

“I can’t wait to cross that finish line. Achieving this dream would never have been possible before losing weight.

“I‘m excited to give something back and raise money for Cancer Research UK and the Irish Cancer Society.”

To sponsor Hayley visit www.justgiving.com/slimmingworld2019londonmarathon.