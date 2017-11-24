Clayton-le-Woods man fund-raising for Children with Cancer UK

A Chorley man may have to skip the cakes he is selling as he is in training for his first marathon.

Kieran Grogan, of Clayton-le-Woods, will spend the next seven months fund-raising for Children with Cancer UK.

The 25-year-old will do bake sales and have a collection tin at his office - NCO Europe, in Preston.

He will also embark on training for the Liverpool Rock n Roll Marathon in May next year.

He said: “I have two nieces and two nephews and they are the real reason I am completing this run. I want to make them proud.

“I just want to help as much as I can and raise as much money as possible for Children with Cancer UK.

“Seeing what some children are going through is heart-breaking but to see they still have the strength to smile and play is truly remarkable.

“To raise as much money as possible I am going to be doing bake sales at work but I also have a couple of donation boxes available and hoping a couple of businesses can help me out by having them in their shops and businesses.”

