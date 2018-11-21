Cloudbabies art director from Chorley awarded YouTube's Silver Play Button

Animated pre-school series Cloudbabies, created by Chorley resident Bridget Appleby, has been awarded YouTube’s Silver Play Button in recognition of the popularity of the show’s YouTube channel.

Part of the YouTube Creator Awards, the Play Buttons are awarded to its best performing channels. The Silver Play Button Award is for channels that reach or surpass 100,000 subscribers.

Cloudbabies, produced by Hoho Entertainment, features four imaginary toddlers who care for the sky and everything in it. The series promotes consideration for others and caring for the world.

Bridget said: “It’s always exciting to see something you’ve created come to life, and give enjoyment to so many children worldwide. Working with Hoho was a joy and a privilege – I’m looking forward to working on the next series.”

Helen Howells, joint managing director of Hoho Entertainment, said: “We are thrilled to be awarded the Silver Play Button and especially for Bridget who has been so instrumental in bringing this wonderful show to life. It’s a wonderful achievement for a small independent production company like ours.”

Bridget’s career in animation includes 30 years in design and art direction with multi award-winning British animation institution Cosgrove Hall Productions.