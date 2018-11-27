Co-Op stores in Coppull, Ingol and Larches take part in Celebration Day for charities

Celebration Day at Co Op, in Coppull
Co-Op stores across Lancashire held a celebration day as they donated money to a variety of deserving causes.


The shop in Coppull donated £4,500 each to Rainbow House conductive education centre in Mawdesley, Astley Village Scouts and High5, which provides activities for disabled children and their families.

Celebration Day at Ingol Co-op. Cheque presentation to The Sir Tom Finney Preston Soccer Club coaches and staff by Ingol store manager Stephen Biss.

Staff also announced their next charities for the 2019 fund-raising year: Coppull Utd, Chorley Cricket Club and the Beehive toddler group based in Whittle-le-Woods.
Customers also enjoyed a performance from Coppull and Standish brass.
Meanwhile, staff and customers at the Ingol and Larches stores raised £13,087, to be split between 1st Cottam Scouts, The Sir Tom Finney Preston Soccer Club (STFPSC) and The Space Centre, in Ashton.

