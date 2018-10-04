Coach at Infinity Cheer in Whittle-le-Woods honoured with Community Spirit Award

A cheerleading community is backing their leader after she won an award for her work with youngsters with special needs.

Sian Thorley, coach at Infinity Cheer, Whittle-le-Woods, has won the Community Spirit Award, organised by Future Cheer, for working with special educational needs group, Shooting Stars.

Sian Thorley with her Community Spirit Award

The 27-year-old from Clayton-le-Woods, said: “A lot of parents nominated me based on what I do with the special needs group.

“It is fantastic to have got an award. It is a big deal as there are a lot of clubs across the UK.

“I am very grateful to everyone who nominated me and everyone at Future Cheer who has offered us support.

“We started Shooting Stars because one of the girls we have been training with since the beginning has a sister with special needs. As she has physical disabilities it is quite dangerous under normal circumstances, so to be able to create a safe environment where they can do what the other children are doing and progress is wonderful. We wanted cheer to be inclusive and for everybody. We are teaching youngsters life skills and resilience. We also have a big year ahead as we are fund-raising to take them to Paris.”