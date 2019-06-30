Concern for patient who walked out of Royal Preston Hospital wearing just a gown and blanket

Police say they are "extremely concerned" after a patient walked out of the Royal Preston Hospital this afternoon wearing only a gown and a blanket.

Jack Smith, 33, was last seen at the hospital in Fulwood at around 12.15pm.

Jack is described as being six feet tall with a pale complexion.

A police spokesman said: "We’re extremely concerned for the welfare of the 33 year old who was last seen at Royal Preston Hospital at around 12:15pm today (30 June).

"He was last seen wearing a hospital gown and a gingham blanket.

"Aside from Preston, Jack also has links to Kendal."

Anyone with information should 101 quoting log number 827 of 30 June. For immediate sightings, please dial 999.