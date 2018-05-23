Concert band and choir add to appeal

Local musicians have joined the bill to add an extra special touch to open air theatre at Lytham Hall this summer.

The venue’s outdoor theatre season launches on Sunday, June 17, with an adaptation of Little Women, featuring music from the Guardian Concert Band, under the baton of Paul Cooper, before the show and during the interval.

And on Sunday, July 8, when Illyria stages The Merchant Of Venice, Lytham Community Choir, conducted by Graham Warrington, will be on stage.

Julian Wilde, organiser of the five play outdoor season which has the Gazette’s sister paper, the Lytham St Annes, Express as one of its patrons, feels that the music will complement the on-stage action perfectly.

“The Guardian Band and the Community Choir are among the most popular musicians in the area and their performances last year were a much appreciated addition to the evening,” he said.

“I had no hesitation in inviting them both to appear again and was delighted to have a very positive response from Paul and Graham.”

The Guardian Concert Band, founded more than 30 years ago by employees of the Guardian Royal Exchange Group in Lytham, rehearse weekly at the town’s Park Street Methodist Church.

Conductor Paul Cooper has been at the helm since 2003.

The 250-strong Lytham Community Choir, founded in 2011, have a strong base at St Bede’s School where they rehearse.

Conductor Graham Warrington is head of music at the school and accompanist Andrew Barnett is assistant headteacher.

Also on the line-up for this year’s season are The Hound Of The Baskervilles on Saturday, August 18 at 7.30pm, followed on Sunday, August 19 by Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Pirates Of Penzance at 6pm, before Illyria closes the season with the family show The Adventures Of Doctor Dolittle on Bank Holiday Sunday, August 26.

Local outlets are Lytham Hall, Lowther Pavilion box office, Plackitt And Booth and Stringers Homelife, all in Lytham, Storytellers Inc. in St Annes and Bennetts Bakery in Ansdell.