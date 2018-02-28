Cool cats show they can talk to the animals in latest production

The family favourite story of Doctor Dolittle who can talk to the animals is being brought to life by a resort dance school.

Cats With Red Shoes will present their annual show at Viva Blackpool on Saturday and Sunday, March 10 and 11, at 2pm, featuring a wide range of dance styles and skills and children aged from two to seven.

A spokesman for the Highfield Road-based school said: “It is the academies thirteenth production and they have repeated a show as yet.

“This show seemed like the perfect choice for the academy as they can incorporate all their styles of performance from ballet, tap, musical theatre, to cheerleading, drama and artistic gymnastics not forgetting freestyle disco and their newest addition of rhythmic gymnastics.”

The story is set in early Victorian England where the ‘wacky but kind’ Dr Dolittle lives in the fictional village of Puddleby-on-the-Marsh, but gives up on human patients in favour of caring for animals with his trusted parrot Polynesia.

The spokesman added: “The parts were chosen through an audition process where everyone had a great time any the students got to express their own performance and personalities.”

A donation will be going to The Kensington Foundation’s – Daisy Chain Project which help disabled children and their families have holidays.

| For tickets call 01253 310401 – adults £10.50, concessions £9.