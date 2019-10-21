Crash partially blocks M6

Part of the M6 south of Preston was blocked at the start of the rush hour following a collision.

The smash happened on the southbound carriageway of the motorway between junction 29 at the M65 intersection and junction 28 for Leyland.

It is not clear how many vehicles were involved or if there were any casualties.

But Highways England later reported the vehicles had been moved off the carriageway and traffic was beginning to return to normal.

At one time traffic queues stretched back beyond Walton Summit and towards the Tickled Trout.