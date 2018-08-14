Crawl together now for Santa day

A pub crawl through Leyland is already snowballing, with organisershoping it will be one daddy - or should that be Father - of a do.

The first Leyland Santa pub crawl will take place on Saturday, November 10, at 12.30pm.

On that day the town will be awash with the likes of fund-raising Santas, Mrs Santas, elves.

The Christmas Crawlers’ will start at their very own local having a drink.

Then, using our reindeer route map, it’s on to the next pub taking part.

They will be carrying collection buckets to raise as much cash as possibe.

It has been organised by the Leyland Town Team to raise money for the town’s Christmas lights.

The team are inviting a selection of pubs in the Leyland and Farington areas to take part.

Martin Carlin, of the town team, said: “We are delighted to bring this event to Leyland.

“It’s all part of our fundraising throughout the year to raise money for our ‘Light up Leyland @ Christmas campaign.

“This particular event has been tried and tested 25 years ago by a small group of people in the UK, now 25 years later, it has become one of the biggest events in the uk attracting thousands and thousands of people wearing Santa’s outfits raising money.

“Some of the pubs in Leyland, including The Gables, Wetherspoons, Eagle & Child, Broadfield Arms, Market Ale House, Wheatsheaf and also The Queens have all agreed to be hosts.”

Paul Cookson, manager at the Queens, said “We fully support raising money for the lights.

“Chapel Brow got lit up last year and looked amazing, all down to the brilliant work the Leyland Town Team has done.

“This event will bring the community together and put Leyland rightfully on the map.”

Caroline Massey from Bewitched Parties, Goldenhill Lane Leyland said “we are happy to support the Light up Leyland Campaign.

“We are offering free hire of our Santa costumes for the fundraising event on November 10. We do have to charge a refundable deposit of £20 per costume, which is returned when the costume is returned” so it’s first come, first served bases.”

Martin added: “We hope that more pubs will come forward and be a host.

“The idea is that people sign up at one of the pubs with a £5 fee, each person then is to dress up in the festival spirit.

“On the day, a route will be given where each group from each pub will then rotate around the pubs.

“All monies raised will go towards this years Christmas lights.

“Before this event though, we have a Summer ball to be held on Saturday, September 8, at the Hallmark Hotel, Leyland.

“The tickets are £39, all money raised will again go towards our Light up Leyland campaign.”

nFor information on these events, you can check out the team on Facebook Leyland Town Team and Twitter @LEYLANDTOWNTEAM.