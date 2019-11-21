13-year-old boy found in Leyland after going missing from home for 10 days

A 13-year-old boy has been picked up by police in Leyland after being missing from home for 10 days.



Police had been searching for Harley Taylor since he disappeared from his home in Skelmersdale on Monday, November 10.

Missing Harley Taylor, 13, has been found in Leyland this morning after going missing 10 days ago. Pic: Lancashire Police

He had last been spotted in Chorley on Wednesday, November 13, but had appeared to evade police who had attempted to pick him up.

But police have confirmed that Harley was found "safe and well" by officers in Leyland this morning (November 21).