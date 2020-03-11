14-year-old Leyland boy arrested after vandals cause 'high value damage' to Worden Park’s conservatory

A 14-year-old boy from Leyland has been arrested after vandals caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to Worden Park’s iconic conservatory.



The wreckers struck on three separate occasions over the weekend, smashing windows on the building - less than 12 months after it had been refurbished.

The attacks were spread over Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

A 14-year-old boy has now been arrested in connection to the "extensive and high value damage".

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We hope this sends a strong message out to those who commit these offences that they will be dealt with robustly.

"Further to this more patrols will be deployed to the area in hopes of deterring any further crimes being committed."

The 2019 renovation of the conservatory was a difficult, lengthy process but essential towards maintaining the park’s rich history and heritage.

The conservatory – built in 1892 – has always been a hugely popular. Most recently it was used to cultivate plants for the award-winning park, many of which are now ruined.

Anyone with any further information is encouraged to come forward by calling 101, quoting log number LC-20200307-0817.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 or via their website HERE.

