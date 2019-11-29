26-year-old arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after Burscough horror crash

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing the deaths of two men in a crash in Burscough.



Conner Stevens, 24, and Luke Peaurt-Moran, 18, both from Sefton, died after crashing a stolen Audi in Moss Lane at around 4am on Wednesday, November 20.

Conner Stevens, 24, from Sefton, died after crashing a stolen Audi in Moss Lane, Burscough at around 4am on Wednesday, November 20. Pic: Lancashire Police

Conner, who was driving, died at the scene after the white Audi S1 struck a wall, a telegraph pole and then a second wall.

Luke, who was the front seat passenger, was rushed to Aintree Hospital where he later died.

The Audi, along with a red Fiat 500 Abarth, had been stolen during a burglary in the Towngate area of Eccleston prior to the crash.

The Fiat Abarth had been travelling in convoy with the Audi but failed to stop at the scene. Police said it was later found abandoned in Valley Close in Crosby, Merseyside.

Yesterday (November 28), police appealed to the driver of the Fiat Abarth to do the “right thing” and come forward.



Later that evening, a 26-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision and burglary.



He remains in police custody at this time.

Police said Luke and Conner's families have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.



Anyone with information about the incident can call 101 quoting incident reference 114 of November 20.



Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be reached anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org