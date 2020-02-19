Appeal launched to find missing Chorley man

A 29-year-old man was last seen in the Leyland area yesterday morning (February 18).

Police have launched an appeal to help find Jack Dillon, 29.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "Lancashire police are seeking information regarding the whereabouts of a male reported missing."

Jack is described as a white male, 6ft 2in in height of medium build.

He has dark hair with a beard.

Jack Dillon (pictured) was last seen wearing a blue, white and black adidas tracksuit jacket, a plain black coat, khaki green combat type pants and brown Rockport boots. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Jack was last seen wearing a blue, white and black adidas tracksuit jacket, a plain black coat, khaki green combat type pants and brown Rockport boots.

If you have seen Jack or have any information please contact police by calling 101 quoting log 1664 of February 17.