APPEAL: Masked men raid Leyland Co-op in armed robbery

Masked men armed with an axe and a crowbar made-off with thousands of pounds after they raided a convenience shop in Leyland, say police.

Officers were called to reports of the robbery at around 10pm on Tuesday, March 20 which happened just as the employees were closing up the shop on Dunkirk Lane.

Two men carrying weapons are reported to have approached the members of staff in the car park and forced them to unlock the door and let them back inside.

Police say one man threatened the worker with an axe as he stole money from the safe. A second man was armed with a crowbar.

The thieves then made-off from the shop after stealing thousands of pounds.

Police are now urging anyone who witnessed the incident to make contact.

DS Jerry Sturgess of Chorley CID, said: “Luckily no one was injured but both staff members have understandably been left extremely shaken by this ordeal.

“There is a likelihood these men will have been loitering around outside the store for some minutes before the attack. Did you see them? I am asking anyone with any information at all to come forward.”

A Spokesperson for the Co-op, said: “We can confirm that an incident occurred at our Leyland Co-op store on Dunkirk Lane when armed intruders gained entry to the store. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

"The Co-op takes retail crime very seriously and implements a wide range of measures to deter criminal activity and aid convictions. We appeal for anyone with information to come forward to the police.”

The thief with the axe was white, aged 20 to 30 years old, around 5ft 6ins and of slim build. He was wearing dark clothing and a balaclava. The second man with the crowbar was of average build, around 5ft 11ins and was also wearing dark clothing and a balaclava.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1494 of March 20.

Alternatively, they can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.