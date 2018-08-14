Appeal to trace missing teen

An appeal has been launched to trace a teenager who went missing from Bamber Bridge.

Police say Sophie Stammers, 15, was last seen at her grandparent’s house in Bamber Bridge on Sunday.

She is described as 5ft 2ins, with shoulder length dark brown hair and glasses and was wearing a black puffa jacket and blue baseball cap.

She may be carrying a pink rucksack.

Sophie has links to Blackpool and may have travelled to the Greater Manchester area.

If you have seen her or know where she may be, please call 01772 209948 or 101 quoting log 0351 of August 13.