Armed police will patrol 'busy areas' of Lancashire this weekend following Manchester knife attacks

Armed officers will patrol busy areas of Preston and Blackpool following today's knife attacks in Manchester.

Responding to the stabbings in the Arndale shopping centre in Manchester this morning, Lancashire Police said armed officers would take to the streets of Lancashire this weekend.

But the force said the presence of armed officers in Preston and Blackpool does not mean that there is a perceived threat to Lancashire.

"Our thoughts are with all those affected by today's events in Manchester and with our emergency service colleagues who have been, or still are, at the scene." said a police spokesman.

"There is no suggestion at this time of any link to Lancashire, but you may see armed officers out and about in busy areas of the county.

"This isn't unusual so please don't be worried – they are there for your reassurance."

Lancashire Police has not revealed where the armed patrols will be deployed, but said it will be busy areas across the county.