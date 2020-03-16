Armed robbers escape with cash after raid on Spar shop in Leyland

A Spar shop in Leyland has been raided by armed robbers.



Police were called at 9.45pm yesterday (Sunday, March 15) after two men stormed into the Spar store, Broadfield Drive and demanded cash from staff members.

Two men escaped the shop with a quantity of cash after threatening staff members

The men, who were armed with a piece of wood and a metal bar, made off with a quantity of cash.

No-one was hurt during the robbery, but a number of staff have been left deeply shaken.

The first man, wielding a large piece of wood and using a grey tea towel-like cloth over his face, is described as white and dressed in all black.

An Under Armour logo was seen on his black jacket.

Spar in Broadfield Drive, Leyland was robbed late last night (Sunday, March 15). Pic: Google

A second man, armed with a hooked metal pole, is also described as white and had been wearing a black jacket with grey sleeves and grey on the front.

He appeared to have a white shirt underneath dark blue jeans.

Lancashire Police has released CCTV images of the raid and is appealing for help in identifying the suspects.

DC Andrew Causey, of South CID, said: "This must have been a terrifying experience for the members of staff and it is fortunate that no-one was hurt.

"I would appeal to anyone who knows who these offenders are and where they may be to get in touch."

The shop re-opened shortly before 10am this morning following an investigation of the crime scene.

"Unfortunately our store will be opening later than usual today (Monday, March 16) due to an armed robbery late last night," said management.

The two suspects, one wearing a Under Armour jacket, enter the Spar shop armed with make-shift weapons

"Our staff on duty are OK and we will be supporting them in the coming days."

It follows a robbery at a Spar in Lostock Hall on Sunday, March 8.

Two offenders raided the shop in Millwood Road at around 9.45pm. The robbery remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 1436 of March 15th or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.