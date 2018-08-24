Bamber Bridge man wanted after woman loses a tooth in town assault

Lancashire Police are searching for a Bamber Bridge man after a woman had a tooth knocked out in the town.

Matthew Parkinson, 25, is wanted following the assault where a 31 year old woman was punched in the face on Thursday, August 9.

Sgt Scott Archer from Preston Police said: “We urgently need to find Matthew Parkinson and so I urge anyone who knows of his whereabouts or has seen him to speak to us immediately.

“If you see Parkinson we would ask you not to approach him but to call the police.”

He is described as white, 5ft 11ins, of slim build with short dark brown hair and blue eyes.

He is known to have links to Preston.

Anyone with information can call 01772 209783, 209729 209112 or 209735 , or if they fail to get an answer 101, quoting crime number SA1816662.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.