Bamber Bridge shop owner headbutted in racist attack

Ben Shiels is wanted by police after a racially aggravated assault in Bamber Bridge on November 20.

But the public are being advised not to approach the suspect due to the violent nature of the alleged offence.

Around 8pm on Tuesday November 20, a man was attacked as he worked in his shop in School Lane. He was headbutted and repeatedly punched before being racially abused.

The suspect then threatened to trash the shop and hurt the man's family.

Following enquiries, police want to speak to Shiels in connection with the incident.

He is described as white, 6ft tall, with short, dark-brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said Shiels has links to the Bamber Bridge, Preston, Lostock Hall and Penwortham areas.

Sgt Scott Archer, of Preston Police, said: “Shiels is wanted in connection with a serious offence.

“I would urge anyone who knows where he is not to approach him but to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or (01772) 209729 quoting log reference 1079 of November 20.

Alternatively you can email forcecontrolroom@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or 2954@lancashire.pnn.police.uk