Bennell abuse survivor to educate others

A former footballer who was groomed by paedophile sports coach Barry Bennell is to be the guest speaker at a conference in Leyland, raising awareness of the sexual exploitation of children.

Ex PNE reserve David Lean, from Lytham, will give a powerful insight into his ordeal covering all aspects of the way he was groomed and sexually abused.

He fought the justice system to get football coach Barry Bennell convicted in 2015 in a scandal that has shocked the sporting world.

The presentation, by Lancashire based group CAT - Child Sexual Exploitation Awareness Training - gives guests information and knowledge about grooming, the impact of social media, and the vulnerabilities of children and young people.

Handouts with contacts, support and resources will be available at the end of the evening.

The event takes place at the Hallmark Hotel, Leyland Way, Leyland, from 6.30pm to 9.30pm on Wednesday, November 14 and tickets are £15.