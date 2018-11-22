Body of young woman found in Chorley woods

The body of a young woman was found hanged in woods in Chorley yesterday morning.

The body was discovered at around 10.15am in a wooded area close to St Michael's High School in Astley Road.

Police said the the death is not being treated as suspicious and the body, believed to be a young woman, has yet to be formally identified.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at around 10.15am yesterday (Wednesday, November 21) after a body was found in a wooded area close to Astley Road in Chorley.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious".

Samaritans offer a free help line on 116 123. The service is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.