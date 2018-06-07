Boy, 17, suffered broken jaw after attack outside Leyland supermarket

A man who left a 17-year-old boy with a broken jaw after attacking him outside a Tesco store has narrowly avoided an immediate jail term.

Dean Marsh, 33, admitted unlawful wounding at Preston's Sessions House court.

Sessions House

Prosecuting, Collette Renton said on October 20 last year the victim and his friends had been out in Leyland town and were walking across the supermarket's car park off Towngate at about 12.30am when they saw three men - including Marsh - waiting by the front entrance.

She added: "One of those males, called Daniel McNamara, approached the victim and his friends telling them to 'walk on' and asking what they were 'looking at' in an intimidating fashion.

"One of his friends told the man there was no need to be rude."

The court heard a confrontation broke out and the boy and his friends had tried to walk off, but Marsh threw a single punch to his face.

Reeling from that punch he walked off, but decided to go to A and E at Chorley. He was later moved to Preston.

Marsh, McNamara and the other man then went to the Barristers pub, where McNamara was arrested for a separate offence.

Marsh, of Worsley Avenue, Warrington, Cheshire, was arrested in the following days and admitted the punch in interview.

The court heard the teenager had to undergo surgery.

In a victim impact statement he said it was the first time anything like that had happened to him and it had affected his confidence in going out.

Marsh, who has 12 convictions for 14 offences, was given 12 months in prison suspended for two years, a rehabilitation requirement and 80 hours unpaid work.