Boyfriend charged with murder of Preston mum-of-one Rosie Darbyshire

The 25-year-old boyfriend of Rosie Darbyshire has been charged with murdering the mum-of-one in Ribbleton.



Benjamin Topping, 25, of St George’s Road, Preston, has been charged on suspicion of murder following his arrest on Thursday morning (February 7).

Mum-of-one Rosie Elizabeth Darbyshire was pronounced dead at the scene after an assault in Ribbleton on Thursday, February 7.

He is suspected of murdering 27-year-old Rosie at 2am on Thursday, before allegedly leaving her body in the street and fleeing the scene.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), Topping was charged and remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning (Saturday, February 9).

Police responded to reports of an "altercation" in Pope Lane and discovered Rosie's body on a pavement close to the junction with Village Drive in Moor Nook.

Topping, understood to have been in a relationship with Rosie since December, was arrested on suspicion of murder later that morning.

Lancashire Constabulary have also referred the matter to the Independent Office of Police Conduct following some previous contact between Rosie and the Constabulary prior to her tragic death.

Police said they visited Rosie's family and made them aware of the charge and the referral to the IOPC.

Detectives said Rosie's death was the result of a "brutal and sustained assault". She was pronounced dead at the scene and a murder investigation was launched to find her killer.

Paying tribute to her, Rosies family said: It doesn't seem real that our crazy, wig-wearing, talented, goofy Rosie won't be bursting through the door in song anymore."

A post mortem examination revealed Rosie died after suffering catastrophic head injuries.

Topping was held in police custody for over 24 hours until charges were made against him on Friday afternoon.

Topping, who previously attended Corpus Christi Catholic High School in Fulwood, will appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning (Saturday, February 9).

"We are utterly heartbroken and don't doubt that this devastating news will be affecting so many more people than we could ever imagine. We ask for time to grieve and attempt to process this as a family.

"Rosie's wonderful son is our priority right now.”